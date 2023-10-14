Report: Marvel Studios’ Disney+ Series ‘Wonder Man’ Scrapped

Earlier in the week, reports came out that Marvel Studios would be changing the way they handle their series’ for Disney+. The first major changes revealed would be for Daredevil: Born Again, which is being complexly rewritten and developed. Well, it appears another series could be in some jeopardy.

While discussing her new book “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios.” book on The Watch podcast from The Ringer, writer/author Joanna Robinson, has heard some disappointing updates regarding Wonder Man. “Even after we heard about [the] ‘Daredevil’ [situation], I’ve also heard again, that they are trashing the ‘Wonder Man’ project like there is a lot of stuff that is going to go in the can.”

The recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes have delayed and even canceled multiple projects. Wonder Man would be the latest in a string of recent Marvel updates, while unconfirmed at this time, some insiders are saying the studio has also canceled the second WandaVision spin-off, Vision Quest. The series possibly being scrapped would reflect how massive the reported overhaul of Marvel Studios’ TV division is in the wake of the WGA’s new agreement.

Ccreated by Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew, Wonder Man would star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams / Wonder Man, alongside Ben Kingsley, who returns as Trevor Slattery, Demetrius Grosse, Lauren Glazier, and Ed Harris. There were also rumors that Josh Gad had joined the cast.

Filming on the series began in April and was expected to conclude in August. Filming was taking place around Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on May 4, 2023, when picketers participating in the 2023 WGA strike attempted to shut down production; however, filming for the series was still continuing during the strike at that time and was not expected to be impacted by the strike. It was reported that Marvel Studios was planning to shoot what they could during principal photography and make any necessary writing adjustments during the series’ already scheduled reshoots. Picketers stopped production when it returned to film at Radford Studio Center on May 8. Production was shut down by the end of the month, with plans to resume after the WGA and the subsequent SAG-AFTRA strikes concluded.