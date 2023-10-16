James Wan’s Atomic Monster Developing Live-Action ‘Gargoyles’ For Disney+

After months of rumors and speculation, it is now official. Disney is adapting a live-action Gargoyles series, based on the Disney Channel original, for Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gary Dauberman and James Wan’s Atomic Monster banner, which are the masterminds behind big-name horror franchises including Annabelle, The Nun, and M3GAN, are developing the series. Dauberman will write, executive produce and show run the series with Atomic Monster, the company run by Wan and Michael Clear, joining as an executive producer.

Gargoyles is an animated television series produced by Walt Disney Television Animation, in collaboration with Jade Animation and Tama Productions for its first two seasons and Nelvana for its final, and originally aired from October 24, 1994 to February 15, 1997. The series features a species of nocturnal creatures known as gargoyles that turn to stone during the day. After spending a thousand years in an enchanted petrified state, the gargoyles (who have been transported from medieval Scotland) are reawakened in modern-day New York City, and take on roles as the city’s secret night-time protectors.