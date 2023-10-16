Tickets For Disney’s ‘Wish’ Now On Sale!

To mark 100 years of magical storytelling today, The Walt Disney Company has ramped up its marketing campaign for its next feature length animated film, Wish. Not only can eager fans finally purchase their tickets in advance today. But the studio has also made the film’s original soundtrack available for pre-order.

Additionally, Disney Music Group shared plans today for what it calls “Wish Wednesday.” Each Wednesday between now and the film’s release will feature never-before-seen content tied to a new song’s release, including footage reveals, lyric videos, original art and behind-the-scenes featurettes.

Beginning this week, a new song from the movie will debut each Wednesday on YouTube, Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and all digital service providers. Fans who can’t wait till Wednesday can tune in to SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Channel 302 Tuesdays for a first listen of each song. To commemorate the weekly rollout, fans can check out a clip featuring one of the original songs in the film called “This Wish” below.

The single will officially be released this Wednesday, October 18.

The Wish Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records features seven original songs penned by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy®-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice. It will be available on all streaming platforms beginning November 17.

All-new original songs featured include:

“Welcome to Rosas,” performed by Ariana DeBose and “Wish” cast

“At All Costs,” performed by Chris Pine and Ariana DeBose

“This Wish,” performed by Ariana DeBose

“I’m A Star,” performed by “Wish” cast

“This is the Thanks I Get?!” performed by Chris Pine

“Knowing What I Know Now,” performed by Ariana DeBose, Angelique Cabral and “Wish” cast

“A Wish Worth Making,” performed by Julia Michaels

The all-new musical-comedy welcomes audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudykas Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), and produced by Peter Del Vecho(“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (“Encanto”). Jennifer Lee (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (“Night Sky,” “Manhunt”) are writers on the project.

“Wish” opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.