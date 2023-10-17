‘Encanto’ Producer Discusses Potential Sequel, Opportunities To Expand Franchise

It’s been two years since Disney’s Encanto hit theaters and became a pop culture phenomenon. Although there have been rumors about a potential sequel, the House of Mouse has yet to confirm anything.

In a recent interview with The Direct, however, producer Yvett Merino seemingly confirmed that Disney wants to return to that world and those characters.

“We’re working closely with our friends in publishing and consumer products to make sure [that] there’s always different ideas and needs and wants for, for it to stay alive out there,” she said.

Now, Merino didn’t outright say that a sequel was in the works, but she teased that there are plans for some sort of expansion in the works. “I don’t have anything official to say, but I love the Encanto world and can’t wait to see it expand across the company,” she said.

But what does that mean exactly? Merino left that open for fans to interpret.

“We are so blown away by the reaction and how Encanto kind of connected with so many people,” she noted. “We continue to look at different ways that we can keep the world alive. I know they teased a little bit of destination D23 about something Encanto coming, possibly to one of the parks. And we love that…”

Encanto follows a multigenerational Colombian family, the Madrigals, led by a matriarch (Botero) whose children and grandchildren—except for Mirabel Madrigal (Beatriz)—receive magical gifts from a miracle that helps them serve the people in their rural community called the Encanto. When Mirabel learns that the family is losing their magic, she sets out to find out what is happening, and save her family and their magical house.

The film also stars the voices of María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo [es], Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, and Wilmer Valderrama. At the 94th Academy Awards, Encanto received nominations for Best Original Score and Best Original Song, and won Best Animated Feature.The film won three awards at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in the visual media categories: Best Score Soundtrack, Best Compilation Soundtrack, and Best Song (“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”). Encanto’s other nominations include nine Annie Awards (winning three), a British Academy Film Award (which it won), two Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, and three Golden Globe Awards (winning one). It also won the National Board of Review Award for Best Animated Film.

