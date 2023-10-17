More...
svg
svg

Now Reading: ‘Goosebumps’ Opens to 4.2 Million Views on Disney+

svg
Loading
    Loading
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    svg2
    Disney+
    svg2

    ‘Goosebumps’ Opens to 4.2 Million Views on Disney+

    October 17, 2023Skyler Shuler

    Looks like the spooky season is paying off for Disney+’s new series Goosebumps. The series, which debuted last week, opened to 4.2 million views for its first episode in its first three days of availability streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

    Inspired by R.L. Stine’s worldwide bestselling book series, Goosebumps follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

    READ MORE: James Wan’s Atomic Monster Developing Live-Action ‘Gargoyles’ For Disney+

    The series stars Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles Mckenna, Ana Yi Puig, and Will Price.

    Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman serve as co-creators and executive producers on the “Goosebumps” show, with Stoller executive producing via Stoller Global Solutions. Hilary Winston serves as executive producer and showrunner. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, Erin O’Malley, Kevin Murphy, and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also executive producing. Julia Ruchman, James Eagan, and Nick Adams serve as co-executive producers and writers. Sony Pictures Television Studios produces the Disney Branded Television series. Original Film and Stoller Global Solutions are currently under TV overall deals with Sony.

    Skyler Shuler

    In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

    svg

    What do you think?

    It is nice to know your opinion. Leave a comment.

    Leave a Reply

    Loading

    The DisInsider is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company

    svg To Top

    Quick Navigation

    • 1 svg

      ‘Goosebumps’ Opens to 4.2 Million Views on Disney+