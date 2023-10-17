‘Goosebumps’ Opens to 4.2 Million Views on Disney+

Looks like the spooky season is paying off for Disney+’s new series Goosebumps. The series, which debuted last week, opened to 4.2 million views for its first episode in its first three days of availability streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

Inspired by R.L. Stine’s worldwide bestselling book series, Goosebumps follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle – while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

The series stars Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles Mckenna, Ana Yi Puig, and Will Price.

Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman serve as co-creators and executive producers on the “Goosebumps” show, with Stoller executive producing via Stoller Global Solutions. Hilary Winston serves as executive producer and showrunner. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, Erin O’Malley, Kevin Murphy, and Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also executive producing. Julia Ruchman, James Eagan, and Nick Adams serve as co-executive producers and writers. Sony Pictures Television Studios produces the Disney Branded Television series. Original Film and Stoller Global Solutions are currently under TV overall deals with Sony.