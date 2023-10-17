The Daily Wire Releasing Its Own Version Of ‘Snow White’ Next Year

Looks like the mirror on the wall isn’t the only one producing hollow reflections.

This week, conservative media company Daily Wire revealed that it was working on its own live-action adaptation of the iconic fairy tale Snow White.

Titled Snow White and the Evil Queen, it will be the first feature-length project produced by the company’s entertainment platform geared towards kids called Bentkey.

It will star conservative personality Brett Cooper, most known for her work as host of the company’s show The Comments Section. It will also be written by Jeremy Boreing, a regular contributor to the site.

In a statement to the press, Boreing described the film as “a story about a princess and a prince, about beauty and vanity, about love and its power to raise us from death to life.”

He also commented on Disney’s upcoming Snow White movie starring Rachel Zegler. He vaguely alleged that the film “will expose children to the popular but destructive lies of the current moment,” and claimed that the film is a reflection of just how far the company has strayed from Walt Disney’s legacy.

The film is expected to come out sometime next year.

You can check out the first official teaser for the film below!

Announcing Bentkey's first live-action feature film: Snow White and the Evil Queen starring @imbrettcooper pic.twitter.com/HpYoskemAG — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) October 16, 2023