There is Support at Disney to Bring Percy Jackson to The Parks

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is right around the corner and fans are excited for what’s to come. In the meantime, Disney is already looking for ways to include their new IP in their parks and resorts around the world.

While speaking with Variety, Karey Burke, President of Disney’s 20th Television, says their is interest from the company to make the move. “I will say that there’s incredible support across the Walt Disney Company for ‘Percy,’” she says, and notes that Disneyland is already passing out “Percy Jackson”-branded candy bags for Halloween. “But Percy Jackson World at Disney World! I want the Imagineers on that right now.”

This would be a pretty good move. The popular young adult book series by author Rick Riordan, which centers around the adventures of demigod Percy Jackson and his friends, boasts a rich and imaginative world filled with mythology, quests, and supernatural creatures. Disney, renowned for its expertise in storytelling and creating immersive experiences, is poised to bring this beloved universe to life in ways that are bound to dazzle fans young and old.

By integrating the series into its parks, Disney not only broadens its portfolio of beloved characters and stories but also taps into an established fan base. Simultaneously, Rick Riordan’s creation stands to gain an even larger audience and more exposure, making it a win for all parties involved.

Meet and greets when the series debuts is most likely. We recently saw Disney make this move with characters from Ahsoka appearing at Galaxy’s Edge, during its streaming run. Avenger Campus regularly introduces new characters as their new films and series debut.

Based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is a Disney+ Original series that tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

The series stars Walker Scobell stars as Percy Jackson, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri. The first season will consist of eight episodes and will debut with two episodes on Disney+ December 20, 2023, releasing weekly.