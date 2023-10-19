‘Deadpool 3’ Moving Off May Release Date, ‘Captain America 4’ May Take Its Place

Looks like fans will have to wait a little longer for Deadpool 3. According to Deadline, the film won’t be making its May 3, 2024, start-of-summer, theatrical release date.

Deadpool 3 was halfway through filming when production was put on halt due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The strike is ongoing still and even if it were to end within the next few weeks, it would take some time to get cast and crews schedules lined back up and restarted. There is just too much left to do for the project before a May 3 release.

That being said, the trade is also hearing Captain America: Brave New World, which was originally set for May 3 before being pushed to July 26, could reclaim the May 3 release. Brave New World has already finished filming and is currently in post-production, putting it in far better shape than the merc with a mouth.

As of now, it is unknown if Deadpool 3 will take over the July 26 release date, but one thing is for sure, Marvel Studios does not like giving up prime release dates, so it is likely.

Deadpool 3 sees the return of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson aka Deadpool alongside Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner, who surprisingly returns to the Marvel fold as Elektra. Also reprising their roles from the previous Deadpool films are Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Wilson’s blind elderly roommate, Karan Soni as Dopinder, a taxi driver and admirer of Wilson who serves as his de facto chauffeur, Stefan Kapičić as the voice of Colossus, a member of the X-Men with the mutant ability to transform his entire body into organic steel, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Negasonic Teenage Warhead’s girlfriend and fellow X-Men member, and Rob Delaney as Peter, a member of Wilson’s “X-Force” team. Additionally, Emma Corrin has been cast in a lead villain role, and Matthew Macfadyen is cast in an undisclosed role, which is rumored to be a TVA agent.

Directed by Julius Onah, who co-wrote the script with Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Captain America alongside Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas, Harrison Ford, and Liv Tyler.