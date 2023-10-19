‘The Marvels’ Headed Toward $70-$80 Million Box Office Debut
Per box office analysts, Marvel Studios’ next big screen epic, The Marvels, is tracking to make $70-$80 million in its debut. The film opens November 10 and the studio is hopeful the film will beat these projections.
The sequel to Captain Marvel, which opened at $153.4 million, has multiple variables going against it. The first received modest reviews and made over $1 billion, but was bashed by trolls, mainly for its star Brie Larson. Multiple different box office analyst firms have it tracking at different numbers, according to The Hollywood Reporter, NRG has it at $72 million-$88 million, while The Quorum thinks closer to $70 million, according to those with access to data.
The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, who co-wrote the screenplay with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. It stars Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, alongside Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson. In the film, Danvers, Rambeau, and Kamala team up after they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.
Here is the box office layout for the MCU from Box Office Mojo:
|Rank
|Release
|Lifetime Gross
|Max Theaters
|Opening
|Open Th
|Release Date
|Distributor
|1
|Avengers: Endgame
|$858,373,000
|4,662
|$357,115,007
|4,662
|Apr 26, 2019
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|2
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|$804,793,477
|4,336
|$260,138,569
|4,336
|Dec 17, 2021
|Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)
|3
|Black Panther
|$700,059,566
|4,084
|$202,003,951
|4,020
|Feb 16, 2018
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|4
|Avengers: Infinity War
|$678,815,482
|4,474
|$257,698,183
|4,474
|Apr 27, 2018
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|5
|The Avengers
|$623,357,910
|4,349
|$207,438,708
|4,349
|May 4, 2012
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|6
|Avengers: Age of Ultron
|$459,005,868
|4,276
|$191,271,109
|4,276
|May 1, 2015
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|7
|Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
|$453,829,060
|4,396
|$181,339,761
|4,396
|Nov 11, 2022
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|8
|Captain Marvel
|$426,829,839
|4,310
|$153,433,423
|4,310
|Mar 8, 2019
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|9
|Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
|$411,331,607
|4,534
|$187,420,998
|4,534
|May 6, 2022
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|10
|Iron Man 3
|$409,013,994
|4,253
|$174,144,585
|4,253
|May 3, 2013
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|11
|Captain America: Civil War
|$408,084,349
|4,226
|$179,139,142
|4,226
|May 6, 2016
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|12
|Spider-Man: Far from Home
|$390,532,085
|4,634
|$92,579,212
|4,634
|Jul 2, 2019
|Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)
|13
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|$389,813,101
|4,347
|$146,510,104
|4,347
|May 5, 2017
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|14
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
|$358,995,815
|4,450
|$118,414,021
|4,450
|May 5, 2023
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|15
|Thor: Love and Thunder
|$343,256,830
|4,375
|$144,165,107
|4,375
|Jul 8, 2022
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|16
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$334,201,140
|4,348
|$117,027,503
|4,348
|Jul 7, 2017
|Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)
|17
|Guardians of the Galaxy
|$333,176,600
|4,088
|$94,320,883
|4,080
|Aug 1, 2014
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|18
|Iron Man
|$318,604,126
|4,154
|$98,618,668
|4,105
|May 2, 2008
|Paramount Pictures
|19
|Thor: Ragnarok
|$315,058,289
|4,080
|$122,744,989
|4,080
|Nov 3, 2017
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|20
|Iron Man 2
|$312,433,331
|4,390
|$128,122,480
|4,380
|May 7, 2010
|Paramount Pictures
|21
|Captain America: The Winter Soldier
|$259,766,572
|3,938
|$95,023,721
|3,938
|Apr 4, 2014
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|22
|Doctor Strange
|$232,641,920
|3,882
|$85,058,311
|3,882
|Nov 4, 2016
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|23
|Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
|$224,543,292
|4,300
|$75,388,688
|4,300
|Sep 3, 2021
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|24
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|$216,648,740
|4,206
|$75,812,205
|4,206
|Jul 6, 2018
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|25
|Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
|$214,504,909
|4,345
|$106,109,650
|4,345
|Feb 17, 2023
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|26
|Thor: The Dark World
|$206,362,140
|3,841
|$85,737,841
|3,841
|Nov 8, 2013
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|27
|Black Widow
|$183,651,655
|4,275
|$80,366,312
|4,160
|Jul 9, 2021
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|28
|Thor
|$181,030,624
|3,963
|$65,723,338
|3,955
|May 6, 2011
|Paramount Pictures
|29
|Ant-Man
|$180,202,163
|3,868
|$57,225,526
|3,856
|Jul 17, 2015
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|30
|Captain America: The First Avenger
|$176,654,505
|3,715
|$65,058,524
|3,715
|Jul 22, 2011
|Paramount Pictures
|31
|Eternals
|$164,870,234
|4,090
|$71,297,219
|4,090
|Nov 5, 2021
|Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
|32
|The Incredible Hulk
|$134,806,913
|3,508
|$55,414,050
|3,505
|Jun 13, 2008
|Universal Pictures
