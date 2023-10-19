More...
svg
svg

Now Reading: ‘The Marvels’ Headed Toward $70-$80 Million Box Office Debut

svg
Loading
    Loading
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    svg0
    Marvel
    svg0

    ‘The Marvels’ Headed Toward $70-$80 Million Box Office Debut

    October 19, 2023Skyler Shuler

    Per box office analysts, Marvel Studios’ next big screen epic, The Marvels, is tracking to make $70-$80 million in its debut. The film opens November 10 and the studio is hopeful the film will beat these projections.

    The sequel to Captain Marvel, which opened at $153.4 million, has multiple variables going against it. The first received modest reviews and made over $1 billion, but was bashed by trolls, mainly for its star Brie Larson. Multiple different box office analyst firms have it tracking at different numbers, according to The Hollywood Reporter, NRG has it at $72 million-$88 million, while The Quorum thinks closer to $70 million, according to those with access to data.

    The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, who co-wrote the screenplay with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. It stars Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, alongside Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson. In the film, Danvers, Rambeau, and Kamala team up after they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.

    Here is the box office layout for the MCU from Box Office Mojo:

    RankReleaseLifetime GrossMax TheatersOpeningOpen ThRelease DateDistributor
    1Avengers: Endgame$858,373,0004,662$357,115,0074,662Apr 26, 2019Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    2Spider-Man: No Way Home$804,793,4774,336$260,138,5694,336Dec 17, 2021Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)
    3Black Panther$700,059,5664,084$202,003,9514,020Feb 16, 2018Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    4Avengers: Infinity War$678,815,4824,474$257,698,1834,474Apr 27, 2018Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    5The Avengers$623,357,9104,349$207,438,7084,349May 4, 2012Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    6Avengers: Age of Ultron$459,005,8684,276$191,271,1094,276May 1, 2015Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    7Black Panther: Wakanda Forever$453,829,0604,396$181,339,7614,396Nov 11, 2022Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    8Captain Marvel$426,829,8394,310$153,433,4234,310Mar 8, 2019Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    9Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness$411,331,6074,534$187,420,9984,534May 6, 2022Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    10Iron Man 3$409,013,9944,253$174,144,5854,253May 3, 2013Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    11Captain America: Civil War$408,084,3494,226$179,139,1424,226May 6, 2016Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    12Spider-Man: Far from Home$390,532,0854,634$92,579,2124,634Jul 2, 2019Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)
    13Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2$389,813,1014,347$146,510,1044,347May 5, 2017Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    14Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3$358,995,8154,450$118,414,0214,450May 5, 2023Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    15Thor: Love and Thunder$343,256,8304,375$144,165,1074,375Jul 8, 2022Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    16Spider-Man: Homecoming$334,201,1404,348$117,027,5034,348Jul 7, 2017Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE)
    17Guardians of the Galaxy$333,176,6004,088$94,320,8834,080Aug 1, 2014Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    18Iron Man$318,604,1264,154$98,618,6684,105May 2, 2008Paramount Pictures
    19Thor: Ragnarok$315,058,2894,080$122,744,9894,080Nov 3, 2017Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    20Iron Man 2$312,433,3314,390$128,122,4804,380May 7, 2010Paramount Pictures
    21Captain America: The Winter Soldier$259,766,5723,938$95,023,7213,938Apr 4, 2014Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    22Doctor Strange$232,641,9203,882$85,058,3113,882Nov 4, 2016Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    23Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings$224,543,2924,300$75,388,6884,300Sep 3, 2021Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    24Ant-Man and the Wasp$216,648,7404,206$75,812,2054,206Jul 6, 2018Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    25Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania$214,504,9094,345$106,109,6504,345Feb 17, 2023Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    26Thor: The Dark World$206,362,1403,841$85,737,8413,841Nov 8, 2013Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    27Black Widow$183,651,6554,275$80,366,3124,160Jul 9, 2021Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    28Thor$181,030,6243,963$65,723,3383,955May 6, 2011Paramount Pictures
    29Ant-Man$180,202,1633,868$57,225,5263,856Jul 17, 2015Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    30Captain America: The First Avenger$176,654,5053,715$65,058,5243,715Jul 22, 2011Paramount Pictures
    31Eternals$164,870,2344,090$71,297,2194,090Nov 5, 2021Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    32The Incredible Hulk$134,806,9133,508$55,414,0503,505Jun 13, 2008Universal Pictures

    Skyler Shuler

    In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

    svg

    What do you think?

    It is nice to know your opinion. Leave a comment.

    Leave a Reply

    Loading

    The DisInsider is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company

    svg To Top

    Quick Navigation

    • 1 svg

      ‘The Marvels’ Headed Toward $70-$80 Million Box Office Debut

    Verified by MonsterInsights