‘The Marvels’ Headed Toward $70-$80 Million Box Office Debut

Per box office analysts, Marvel Studios’ next big screen epic, The Marvels, is tracking to make $70-$80 million in its debut. The film opens November 10 and the studio is hopeful the film will beat these projections.

The sequel to Captain Marvel, which opened at $153.4 million, has multiple variables going against it. The first received modest reviews and made over $1 billion, but was bashed by trolls, mainly for its star Brie Larson. Multiple different box office analyst firms have it tracking at different numbers, according to The Hollywood Reporter, NRG has it at $72 million-$88 million, while The Quorum thinks closer to $70 million, according to those with access to data.

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, who co-wrote the screenplay with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. It stars Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, alongside Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson. In the film, Danvers, Rambeau, and Kamala team up after they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.

Here is the box office layout for the MCU from Box Office Mojo:

Rank Release Lifetime Gross Max Theaters Opening Open Th Release Date Distributor

1 Avengers: Endgame $858,373,000 4,662 $357,115,007 4,662 Apr 26, 2019 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 2 Spider-Man: No Way Home $804,793,477 4,336 $260,138,569 4,336 Dec 17, 2021 Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) 3 Black Panther $700,059,566 4,084 $202,003,951 4,020 Feb 16, 2018 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 4 Avengers: Infinity War $678,815,482 4,474 $257,698,183 4,474 Apr 27, 2018 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 5 The Avengers $623,357,910 4,349 $207,438,708 4,349 May 4, 2012 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 6 Avengers: Age of Ultron $459,005,868 4,276 $191,271,109 4,276 May 1, 2015 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 7 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever $453,829,060 4,396 $181,339,761 4,396 Nov 11, 2022 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 8 Captain Marvel $426,829,839 4,310 $153,433,423 4,310 Mar 8, 2019 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 9 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness $411,331,607 4,534 $187,420,998 4,534 May 6, 2022 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 10 Iron Man 3 $409,013,994 4,253 $174,144,585 4,253 May 3, 2013 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 11 Captain America: Civil War $408,084,349 4,226 $179,139,142 4,226 May 6, 2016 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 12 Spider-Man: Far from Home $390,532,085 4,634 $92,579,212 4,634 Jul 2, 2019 Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) 13 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 $389,813,101 4,347 $146,510,104 4,347 May 5, 2017 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 14 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 $358,995,815 4,450 $118,414,021 4,450 May 5, 2023 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 15 Thor: Love and Thunder $343,256,830 4,375 $144,165,107 4,375 Jul 8, 2022 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 16 Spider-Man: Homecoming $334,201,140 4,348 $117,027,503 4,348 Jul 7, 2017 Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) 17 Guardians of the Galaxy $333,176,600 4,088 $94,320,883 4,080 Aug 1, 2014 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 18 Iron Man $318,604,126 4,154 $98,618,668 4,105 May 2, 2008 Paramount Pictures 19 Thor: Ragnarok $315,058,289 4,080 $122,744,989 4,080 Nov 3, 2017 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 20 Iron Man 2 $312,433,331 4,390 $128,122,480 4,380 May 7, 2010 Paramount Pictures 21 Captain America: The Winter Soldier $259,766,572 3,938 $95,023,721 3,938 Apr 4, 2014 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 22 Doctor Strange $232,641,920 3,882 $85,058,311 3,882 Nov 4, 2016 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 23 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings $224,543,292 4,300 $75,388,688 4,300 Sep 3, 2021 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 24 Ant-Man and the Wasp $216,648,740 4,206 $75,812,205 4,206 Jul 6, 2018 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 25 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania $214,504,909 4,345 $106,109,650 4,345 Feb 17, 2023 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 26 Thor: The Dark World $206,362,140 3,841 $85,737,841 3,841 Nov 8, 2013 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 27 Black Widow $183,651,655 4,275 $80,366,312 4,160 Jul 9, 2021 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 28 Thor $181,030,624 3,963 $65,723,338 3,955 May 6, 2011 Paramount Pictures 29 Ant-Man $180,202,163 3,868 $57,225,526 3,856 Jul 17, 2015 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 30 Captain America: The First Avenger $176,654,505 3,715 $65,058,524 3,715 Jul 22, 2011 Paramount Pictures 31 Eternals $164,870,234 4,090 $71,297,219 4,090 Nov 5, 2021 Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures 32 The Incredible Hulk $134,806,913 3,508 $55,414,050 3,505 Jun 13, 2008 Universal Pictures