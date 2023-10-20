More...
'The Bear' Renewed For Season 3

    Hulu/FX
    ‘The Bear’ Renewed For Season 3

    October 20, 2023Skyler Shuler

    FX’s hit show,The Bear, continues as the network has renewed the series for a third season.

    According to the streaming aggregator Reelgood, The Bear was the second most watched program across all platforms in the United States during the week of June 22, 2023, and the most during the week of June 29, 2023. According to JustWatch, The Bear was the most streamed television series across all platforms in the United States during the week ending June 25, 2023. According to FX, the second season was the most-watched season premiere in the network’s history.

    The series stars Jeremy Allen White as a young, award-winning chef who returns to his hometown of Chicago to manage the chaotic kitchen at his deceased brother’s sandwich shop. The supporting cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson.

    The series has received widespread critical acclaim, particularly for its writing, directing, acting, and production values, as well as its examination of its subject matter. The first season received 13 Emmy nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nominations for White, Moss-Bachrach, Edebiri, Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt.

    On Rotten Tomatoes, the second season holds an approval rating of 99% with an average rating of 9.3/10, based on 92 critic reviews. The site’s critical consensus reads, “Instead of reinventing the menu, The Bear’s second season wisely opts to toss its lovable characters into another frying pan of adversity, lets ’em cook, and serves up yet another supremely satisfying dish.” Metacritic assigned it a weighted average score of 92 out of 100 based on 42 critic reviews, indicating “universal acclaim”.

    Skyler Shuler

