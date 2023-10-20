‘Zootopia’ Producer Discusses Upcoming Sequel

2016s Zootopia was a box office hit grossing over $1 billion worldwide. While Disney Animation Studios has released a sequel and multiple shorts for its other billion-dollar franchise Frozen, fans have been eagerly waiting for a Zootopia follow-up.

While speaking with The Direct about Disney’s newest short, Once Upon a Studio, producer, Brad Simonsen shared an update on the recently announced, Zootopia 2. “We’re all super excited about it. And it’s a world that I was part of the first movie, and it was one of the most amazing experiences in my life, to be honest. And I know that this next one’s going to take it to another level and be, as you know, as good or better than the first. So we’re super excited about that project.”

Zootopia director/screenwriter Jared Bush confirmed that he was working on the film, while Josie Trinidad has stepped in as the film’s new co-director. Details on the project are being kept under wraps.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Wilde are back as Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. While their is no official plit yet, Goodwin told CinemaBlend that she’d like to see a role reversal between Judy and Nick in the sequel, stating that she “would like to see Nick have to be the one to convince Judy that the world is worth fighting for.” Jason Bateman also told CinemaBlend about his idea for the sequel: “The two of us [Nick and Judy] kicking ass out there. Cleaning up the streets. We’re a couple of new cops out there. So, bad guys, be warned.”

A release date has yet to be revealed for Zootopia 2. You can stream the original and the anthology short series Zootopia+ on Disney+ now.