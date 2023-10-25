Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland Opens November 10

Today, the Disney Parks Blog announced that the Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson will open on November 10 at the Disneyland Resort. The blog also revealed some new details on the attraction and new artwork.

Nestled within the sprawling branches of the tree, one can discover a series of unique spaces crafted by the family members. Among these arboreal chambers are the mother’s musical sanctuary, the sons’ nature-inspired retreat, and the daughter’s celestial observatory. Anchored firmly to the earth below, a kitchen and dining area await, along with the father’s art studio showcasing meticulously hand-drawn sketches and paintings of each room.

The story behind this remarkable dwelling tells of a family’s creative endeavor to fashion a haven amidst the trees. Their inspiration draws from nature and the objects they found in their surroundings. This treehouse allows them to work together harmoniously while nurturing their individual skills, talents, passions, and interests.

Filled with pride for their remarkable creation, the family warmly extends an invitation to visitors from all corners of the globe. They’ve metaphorically unfurled the welcome mat, encouraging guests to ascend the stone stairway and explore their treetop haven.

Nestled beside the stairwell, an iconic waterwheel graces the home, driven by a babbling brook nearby. The family ingeniously designed a pulley system to transport water from the stream to the heights of the tree, harnessing the energy required to power many of their ingenious devices and inventions.

Perched in the uppermost part of the dwelling lies the daughter’s abode, thoughtfully adorned in her distinct abstract style. With a profound fascination for celestial phenomena, their grandeur, movements, and enchantment, her chamber offers an unobstructed vista of the resplendent night sky. It is here that she dedicates her time to monitoring stars, planets, and comets using her array of telescopes, undoubtedly uncovering new cosmic revelations, meticulously recorded in her notebooks and expressed through her artistic interpretations.

Within the mother’s quarters, a diverse assortment of musical instruments resides, including a harp, lute, guitar, and organ. With these instruments, she fills the home with harmonious melodies that elevate the spirits of all who dwell within.

The twin brothers have transformed their own space into a veritable menagerie, harmoniously housing an astounding array of plants and animals. Their room is a testament to the coexistence of life in all its forms, showcasing a remarkable balance.

Meanwhile, the father’s studio brims with a multitude of contraptions, appliances, and devices of his own invention. This creative space embodies the family’s shared passion for exploration, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary.