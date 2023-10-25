More...
    Hulu/FX
    FX Lands New Series From ‘The Bear’ Creator

    October 25, 2023Skyler Shuler

    FX’s series The Bear has been a critical and viewership success for the Disney-owned network. Well, The Walt Disney Company wants more from the team behind the series.

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Bear creator Christopher Storer is developing a new series and FX has landed the rights. The network is adapting Sarah Harman’s upcoming book All the Other Mothers Hate Me. FX landed the rights after a heated bidding war amongst other networks and streamers. This project is the second project as part of Storer’s overall deal with the network.

    The debut novel for Harman is about an American woman who suspects her son may have killed a wealthy student at his West London private school. She is expected to adapt her novel for FX under Storer’s supervision.

    Harman most recently was a foreign correspondent for NBC News, reporting from five continents for Today, Nightly News, and MSNBC. Prior to that, Sarah anchored a rolling news broadcast for Deutsche Welle TV in Berlin. Her field reporting has also appeared on France 24 and Euronews.

    Before he achieved widespread recognition for The Bear, Storer’s previous work included directing and/or producing Bo Burnham’s comedy specials what. (2013) and Make Happy (2016), directing Hasan Minhaj’s comedy special Homecoming King (2017), producing Burnham’s debut film Eighth Grade (2018), and directing and producing some episodes of the comedy-drama series Ramy (2019–2020).

    Skyler Shuler

