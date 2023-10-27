More...
Now Reading: Disney Removes Searchlight’s ‘Magazine Dreams’ Off Release Calendar

    Disney Removes Searchlight’s ‘Magazine Dreams’ Off Release Calendar

    October 27, 2023Skyler Shuler

    Uh oh, looks like all the Jonathan Majors legal drama is catching up to him in Hollywood. While Disney moved Snow White and Pixar’s Elio to 2025 due to the strikes, the Majors-led Magazine Dreams from Searchlight Pictures has been removed from the release calendar completely. The film was expected to debut on December 8, 2023.

    While we do not want to go into the complete details here due to the severity of the case, Majors faces a trial date on November 29 for a domestic violence case involving his ex-girlfriend from March this year. No word on what Disney plans to do with Magazine Dreams at this time but it will certainly not debut until 2025.

    Magazine Dreams had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 20, 2023. At the premiere, the jurors collectively walked out as the open captioning that was intended for juror Marlee Matlin malfunctioned. The following month, Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures acquired distribution rights to the film.

    Magazine Dreams follows aspiring bodybuilder Killian Maddox (Majors), who struggles to find human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence. Nothing deters him from his fiercely protected dream of superstardom, not even the doctors who warn him of the permanent damage he causes to himself with his quest.

    Written and directed by Elijah Bynum, the film also stars Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O’Hearn, Harrison Page, and Harriet Sansom Harris.

    

