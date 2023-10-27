First Look at ‘Snow White’ Revealed, Moves to 2025

In a not-so-shocking move, Disney on Friday announced it is delaying the release of its live-action Snow White movie starring Rachel Zegler by a year from March 22, 2024, to March 21, 2025.

The studio has also released a brand new first look at the film, which you can see below:

Directed by Marc Webb, the film will expand upon the 1937 film’s story and music and will feature new songs by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman). An interesting addition is Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen will sing and dance, a departure from the 1937 animated classic. Another new addition is the appearance of a younger Snow White, meaning we will get some flashback sequences or an origin for the character. Also set to star is Andrew Burnap, who is playing the new character Jonathan, and Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, plays Grumpy.