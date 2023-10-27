More...
svg
svg

Now Reading: First Look at ‘Snow White’ Revealed, Moves to 2025

svg
Loading
    Loading
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    svg2
    Disney Live-Action
    svg2

    First Look at ‘Snow White’ Revealed, Moves to 2025

    October 27, 2023Skyler Shuler

    In a not-so-shocking move, Disney on Friday announced it is delaying the release of its live-action Snow White movie starring Rachel Zegler by a year from March 22, 2024, to March 21, 2025.

    The studio has also released a brand new first look at the film, which you can see below:

    Snow White

    Directed by Marc Webb, the film will expand upon the 1937 film’s story and music and will feature new songs by songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman). An interesting addition is Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen will sing and dance, a departure from the 1937 animated classic. Another new addition is the appearance of a younger Snow White, meaning we will get some flashback sequences or an origin for the character. Also set to star is Andrew Burnap, who is playing the new character Jonathan, and Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, plays Grumpy.

    Skyler Shuler

    In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

    svg

    What do you think?

    It is nice to know your opinion. Leave a comment.

    Leave a Reply

    Loading

    The DisInsider is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company

    svg To Top

    Quick Navigation

    • 1 svg

      First Look at ‘Snow White’ Revealed, Moves to 2025

    Verified by MonsterInsights