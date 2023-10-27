Marvel Studios ‘Daredevil’ Nabs New Showrunner, Adds ‘Loki’ Season 2 Directing Duo

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Marvel Studios was giving their reboot of Daredevil a complete creative shift. Now, the studio has found a showrunner and a pair of directors who Marvel are quite familiar with.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dario Scardapane, who was an executive producer on Netflix’s Punisher series, has been tapped to act as the new showrunner for Daredevil: Born Again.

The trade is also reporting Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing duo behind Moon Knight and season 2 of Loki, have been hired to helm the remaining episodes that will constitute the first season on Disney+

Following the production’s pause amid the WGA strike, Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives made the decision to quietly reboot the show – without really rebooting it. The decision came after viewing the little bit of footage that had already been shot – only a fraction of the 18 episodes ordered had been completed. Last month, Marvel reportedly let go of the hired head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman. It also released the directors hired to helm the rest of the season.

Benson and Moorhead will direct the new episodes to bring this first season to a close. It is unclear how many episodes it will encompass. Corman and Ord will become executive producers.

In addition to Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal, other cast members for the series include Michael Gandolfini, Colin Woodell, Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, and Nikki M. James.