More...
svg
svg

Now Reading: Pixar’s ‘Elio’ Moves to Summer 2025

svg
Loading
    Loading
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    Pixar
    svg2

    Pixar’s ‘Elio’ Moves to Summer 2025

    October 27, 2023Skyler Shuler

    The dominoes are beginning to fall for Disney’s 2024 movie release calendar as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes continue. The company moved its live-action Snow White film to 2025 and will now do the same to Pixar’s Elio.

    Pixar‘s original sci-fi is being delayed by more than a year, from March 1, 2024, to June 13, 2025.

    The film follows an eleven-year-old boy named Elio Solis who accidentally becomes the intergalactic Ambassador of planet Earth after being beamed up to the Communiverse by aliens for making contact. Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms and survive a series of formidable trials.

    The official synopsis is as follows, “For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s all-new movie Elio, the universe calls back! The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.”

    Written and directed by Adrian Molina (in his feature directorial debut), produced by Mary Alice Drumm, and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elio stars Yonas Kibreab, America Ferrera, Jameela Jamil, and Brad Garrett.

    Skyler Shuler

    In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

    svg

    What do you think?

    It is nice to know your opinion. Leave a comment.

    Leave a Reply

    Loading

    The DisInsider is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company

    svg To Top

    Quick Navigation

    • 1 svg

      Pixar’s ‘Elio’ Moves to Summer 2025

    Verified by MonsterInsights