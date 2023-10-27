Pixar’s ‘Elio’ Moves to Summer 2025

The dominoes are beginning to fall for Disney’s 2024 movie release calendar as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes continue. The company moved its live-action Snow White film to 2025 and will now do the same to Pixar’s Elio.

Pixar‘s original sci-fi is being delayed by more than a year, from March 1, 2024, to June 13, 2025.

The film follows an eleven-year-old boy named Elio Solis who accidentally becomes the intergalactic Ambassador of planet Earth after being beamed up to the Communiverse by aliens for making contact. Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms and survive a series of formidable trials.

The official synopsis is as follows, “For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s all-new movie Elio, the universe calls back! The original feature film introduces Elio, an underdog with an active imagination who finds himself inadvertently beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the rest of the universe, and completely unprepared for that kind of pressure, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, survive a series of formidable trials and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.”

Written and directed by Adrian Molina (in his feature directorial debut), produced by Mary Alice Drumm, and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elio stars Yonas Kibreab, America Ferrera, Jameela Jamil, and Brad Garrett.