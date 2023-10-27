‘Wish’ Long Range Box Office Tracking Has The Movie Opening to $45M-$65M

We are less than a month away until Walt Disney Animation Studios’ newest original film Wish hits theaters. As we get closer to the release, we are getting a better idea how the fantasy epic will do at the box office.

According to Box Office Pro, Wish is tracking to make $45-$65 million in its opening weekend. Additionally, the film is tracking to make $185M-$289 million in total at the domestic box office. Both figures do not include any international markets outside of North America.

Generally, November has been a sweet spot for Walt Disney Animation Studios with films like Frozen and Frozen II both hitting a billion dollars worldwide and Wreck-It Ralph, Moana, Tangled, and Big Hero 6 also doing well during November. While the studios’ more recent November releases Encanto and Strange World struggled at the box office, they would later see more success on Disney+. Wish looks to continue the successful tradition.

Wish is expected to be an easter egg-filled homage to Disney’s storied studio and Disney is looking to make sure they land butts in seats. The project has seen a major uptick in marketing with new trailers, posters, and Chris Pine-led villain song released.

Per Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro, “Early pre-sales for Wish are well above the pace of 2021’s Encanto and 2022’s Strange World, the former having released as COVID-19 concerns remained front of mind for parents and the latter turning into a major misfire that didn’t appeal to much of Disney’s core audience.”

In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes. Jennifer Lee executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore are writers on the project, with original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger.

Wish hits theaters on November 22, 2023. Tickets are on sale now.