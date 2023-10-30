AMC Picks Up ‘Nautilus’ After Disney+ Passed on The Series

AMC Networks has secured the exclusive rights for both linear television and streaming distribution of Nautilus, a modern reinterpretation of Jules Verne’s renowned novel “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” within the United States and Canada. This captivating series, produced by British production companies Moonriver TV and Seven Stories, a subsidiary of All3Media, was initially slated for release on Disney+.

Disney+ had greenlit the series in August 2021. However, following a recent decision to discontinue the show due to content restructuring, Disney Entertainment has granted the rights for Nautilus to AMC Networks and its associated streaming platform, AMC+. Audiences can anticipate the series to air in 2024 on these platforms.

Nautilus narrates the origin tale of Captain Nemo, portrayed by Shazad Latif from Star Trek: Discovery. Captain Nemo, originally an Indian prince unjustly stripped of his heritage and family, finds himself incarcerated by the East India Mercantile Company. Driven by an unrelenting desire for vengeance against those who have wronged him, he embarks on a journey aboard the remarkable submarine bearing the series’ name. Alongside his devoted crew, Captain Nemo engages in epic battles and uncovers wondrous underwater realms.

Joining the cast are Georgia Flood, Thierry Fremont, and Céline Menville, with special guest appearances by Richard E. Grant, Anna Torv, and Noah Taylor. It’s worth noting that Jules Verne’s classic novel previously served as the source material for Disney’s 1954 film, featuring James Mason as Nemo, and has inspired various other adaptations over the years.