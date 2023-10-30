Old Heroes To Get New ‘Voices’ In Upcoming Avengers Series

One of the defining features of the Marvel Universe, as stated by Stan Lee himself, has been that it is “the world outside your window” with characters that reflected that. As such, Marvel Comics has launched a special series of one-shots with that very mantra in mind in “MARVEL VOICES”.

The newest number of this series, MARVEL VOICES: AVENGERS #1 will arrive on December of this year in time for the Avengers 60th anniversary following on the success of MARVEL’S VOICES: WAKANDA FOREVER, MARVEL’S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE, and MARVEL’S VOICES: X-MEN and will show new stories from all-star creators highlighting the legacy the Avengers have inspired.

Cover by Taurin Clarke

Among the stories we will see in this upcoming one-shot are:

Actor Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) and artist Tadam Gyadu ( SPIDER-MAN: INDIA ) come together for a poignant Iron Man tale that sees Tony use his own personal journey to help a struggling super villain.

) come together for a poignant tale that sees Tony use his own personal journey to help a struggling super villain. Two Marvel mainstays, writer Robbie Thompson ( SILK ) and artist Sid Kotian ( STORM ), team up to explore the American values that Captain America has always stood for as he has a thrilling showdown with his archenemy, Red Skull!

) and artist Sid Kotian ( ), team up to explore the American values that has always stood for as he has a thrilling showdown with his archenemy, Red Skull! TV writer and podcast host Jason Concepcion and acclaimed comic book artist Moisés Hidalgo ( Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ) both make their joint Marvel Comics debut with the return of Robbie Reyes, Ghost Rider ! Following his role in the AVENGERS ASSEMBLE crossover, Robbie must rev up the Hell Charger to battle a band of demons that are preying on his community.

) both make their joint Marvel Comics debut with the return of Robbie Reyes, ! Following his role in the crossover, Robbie must rev up the Hell Charger to battle a band of demons that are preying on his community. And rising Marvel talents Justina Ireland ( STAR WARS: SANA STARROS ) and artist Karen Darboe ( BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE ) bring readers to the stars where Monica Rambeau, AKA Photon , has to use her one-of-a-kind expertise and training to fend off a new cosmic threat.

) and artist Karen Darboe ( ) bring readers to the stars where Monica Rambeau, AKA , has to use her one-of-a-kind expertise and training to fend off a new cosmic threat. And to cap off, a special wrap-around variant cover by outstanding artist Luciano Vecchio showing off many members representing the deep legacy of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Varian Cover by Luciano Vecchio