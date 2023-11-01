Asha From Disney’s ‘Wish’ Makes Debut At Epcot, To Appear At Disneyland Parks Later This Month

Beginning November 22nd, Disney fans will see a brand new face at Disneyland Resort.

Asha, from Disney’s upcoming animated feature Wish will be the latest character to appear at the popular tourist attraction. She’ll reportedly appear outside the Royal Hall in Fantasyland.

She’ll also appear in Disneyland Paris at an undetermined date later this month.

This announcement comes on the heels of her debut at Epcot today. You can see video of her appearance at that park, courtesy of Mouse Steps, below:

You can see up-close photos of what Asha will look like at Disneyland below, courtesy of Scott Gustin.

NEW: Asha from #Wish will start making appearances at Disneyland Resort beginning Nov. 22. Asha will appear outside The Royal Hall in Fantasyland.



Asha will head to Disneyland Paris later in the month. pic.twitter.com/pay428bFuu — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 1, 2023

The all-new musical-comedy welcomes audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

The film features the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudykas Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Fawn Veerasunthorn (“Raya and the Last Dragon”), and produced by Peter Del Vecho(“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones (“Encanto”). Jennifer Lee (“Frozen,” “Frozen 2”) executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore (“Night Sky,” “Manhunt”) are writers on the project.

WISH 1opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.

SOURCES: Mouse Steps, Scott Gustin