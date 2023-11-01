Disney Finally Sets Streaming Date For ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

Just announced: The final installment of Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is coming to Disney+.

In a press release unveiled Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that the film will stream December 1, 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

Additionally, a feature-length documentary titled Timeless Heroes will debut the same day as well. It will showcase the creation of the legendary adventurer.

Timeless Heroes is directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau. It will chronicle Harrison Ford’s enduring appeal and his upbringing, including his foray into the entertainment business, his casting in the iconic Indiana Jones franchise, and the impact and inspiration generated by the films. It is an in-depth look at an incredible moment in film history when Steven Spielberg and George Lucas assembled an amazing creative team to collaborate on another cinematic benchmark and features never-before-seen footage and interviews with Ford, Spielberg, Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, James Mangold, and many others as well.

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise– a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure. Starring alongside Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), Antonio Banderas (Puss in Boots: The Last Wish), John Rhys-Davies (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Thomas Kretschmann (Das Boot), Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Olivier Richters (Black Widow), Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor Strange) and newcomer Ethann Isidore.

Directed by James Mangold (Logan, Walk the Line) and written by Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp and James Mangold, based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has returned once again to compose the score.

You can check out an announcement video below: