Kang Recast and Doctor Doom Reportedly Being Discussed Due to Jonathan Majors Legal Woes

When Loki season 1 debuted we were all introduced to the MCU’s new big bad, He Who Remains, and in this year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania we were introduced to his alter ego Kang the Conqueror. Now, he is back as Victor Timely in Loki season 2, but what happens next is murky for the studio.

What happened with Jonathan Majors?

For those unaware, earlier this year, Majors was arrested on assault, strangulation and harassment charges, stemming from a domestic dispute with a thirty-year-old woman, who “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition”, according to the NYPD. While Majors’ team refutes the allegations, several other alleged victims of abuse have come out.

Majors’ alleged victim was later identified as his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Security footage of Jabbari following the alleged incident was later admitted as evidence to clear Majors of any physical violence, it is claimed that Jabbari appears unharmed in the footage. This is refuted by the prosecution who state “surveillance video referred to by the defense actually shows Ms. Jabbari visibly upset, crying, and seeking help from strangers to get an Uber cab home”

What does Marvel Studios do now?

According to Variety, one such backup plan was discussed. Considering the characters currently available to Marvel, villains like Dr. Doom could be the route they go. Doctor Doom was the big bad in the comic’s run of Avengers: Secret Wars. The studio is currently in development on Fantastic Four, which is expected before the big screen adaptation of Secret Wars, which would make this a pretty smart transition.

Per the trade, Marvel had already considered moving away from Majors’ Kang due to the poor reception to “Quantumania,” so changing direction and/or even a recasting. Fans have voiced their support on social media for a John Boyega (Star Wars sequel trilogy) recast.

As of now, the studio will likely wait it out as Loki season 2 comes to a close next week. The WGA strike has ended so Marvel can now have talent actively work on scripts that could change the course of the ongoing MCU Multiverse Saga. Jonathan Majors will be in court later this month, so we may not here of any massive updates til later this year, or early next year.