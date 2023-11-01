More...
svg
svg

Now Reading: Marvel Studios Reportedly Discussing Bringing Back Robert Downey Jr. & Scarlett Johansson

svg
Loading
    Loading
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    svg0
    Marvel
    svg0

    Marvel Studios Reportedly Discussing Bringing Back Robert Downey Jr. & Scarlett Johansson

    November 1, 2023Skyler Shuler

    Marvel Studios is in some muddy waters at the moment. As Jonathan Majors legal issues loom, the studio is attempting to find ways to navigate through it all with two Avengers movies on the horizon.

    According to Variety, there have been talks at Marvel Studios to bring back Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson as Black, both of whom were killed off in Avengers: Endgame, for a new Avengers movie. As of now, the studio hasn’t yet committed to the idea. The big hurdle would be pay, Downey Jr.’s upfront salary for Iron Man 3 was around $25 million.

    While the trade didn’t specify which project they were referring it is easy to guess Avengers: Secret Wars as rumors have been swirling that the movie will look to bring in every Marvel hero from the MCU to the X-Men universe to Sony’s Spider-Verse. With the MCU now deep into the multiverse this could be an easy route for the studio to go.

    While it is uncertain whether Downey and Johansson will return on screen, Johansson is still working with Marvel on a mystery Black Widow-related project, which she is producing. As of now, that project is just in the waiting period while SAG-AFTRA is ongoing.

    Skyler Shuler

    In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

    svg

    What do you think?

    It is nice to know your opinion. Leave a comment.

    Leave a Reply

    Loading

    The DisInsider is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company

    svg To Top

    Quick Navigation

    • 1 svg

      Marvel Studios Reportedly Discussing Bringing Back Robert Downey Jr. & Scarlett Johansson

    Verified by MonsterInsights