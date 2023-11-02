‘Futurama’ Renewed For 2 More Seasons at Hulu

Looks like Hulu’s revival of the adult animated comedy Futurama was a hit. The streamer has ordered two more seasons of the long-running series.

The streamer revived the series in 2022 with a 20-episode order. Season 11 premiered July 24 on Hulu on and was on Nielsen’s Top 10 originals series list for six weeks. Season 12 is expected to debut on Hulu in 2024. The 20-episode latest order is for Seasons 13 and 14.

The series was created by Matt Groening for the Fox Broadcasting Company and later revived by Comedy Central, and then Hulu. The series follows the adventures of slacker Philip J. Fry, who is cryogenically preserved for 1,000 years and revived on December 31, 2999. Fry finds work at the interplanetary delivery company Planet Express, working alongside one-eyed mutant Leela and robot Bender. The series was envisioned by Groening in the mid-1990s while working on The Simpsons; he brought David X. Cohen aboard to develop storylines and characters to pitch the show to Fox.

Futurama received critical acclaim throughout its run and was nominated for 17 Annie Awards, winning nine of them, and 12 Emmy Awards, winning six. It was nominated four times for a Writers Guild of America Award, winning for the episodes “Godfellas” and “The Prisoner of Benda”. It was nominated for a Nebula Award and received Environmental Media Awards for the episodes “The Problem with Popplers” and “The Futurama Holiday Spectacular”. Merchandise includes a tie-in comic book series, video games, calendars, clothes and figurines. In 2013, TV Guide ranked Futurama one of the top 60 Greatest TV Cartoons of All Time.