‘Prison Break’ Revival in The Works at Hulu

Hulu is having a massive week, with Disney gearing up to purchase the remaining stake from Comcast, to Futurama being renewed for two new seasons. Now, the streamer is looking to bring back another hit television series.

Hulu is in the early stages of development on a new iteration of the FOX hit series, Prison Break. Mayans MC showrunner Elgin James will be at the helm on the revival. The potential series would not follow the central characters from the original show, played by Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, but would be set in the same world.

The original series, which ran for five seasons from 2005-2017, revolves around two brothers, Lincoln Burrows (Purcell) and Michael Scofield (WMiller); Burrows has been sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit, while Scofield devises an elaborate plan to help his brother escape prison and clear his name.

Following a successful airing of the series’ first thirteen episodes, Prison Break was nominated for its first award, the 2005 People’s Choice Award for Favorite New TV Drama. The series won the award in January 2006, beating other nominees in the same category, Commander in Chief and Criminal Minds. In January 2006, the show had two nominations at the 63rd Golden Globe Awards, which were Best Drama Television Series and Best Actor in a Drama Television Series for Wentworth Miller’s performance. Lead actor Wentworth Miller, received another nomination for his performance in the first season at the 2005 Saturn Awards for Best Actor on Television. Likewise, the series was nominated for 2005 Saturn Award for Best Network Television Series. At the 2006 Television Critics Association Awards, the show was nominated for Best New Drama Series. Nominations for technical awards include the 2006 Eddie Award for Best Edited One-Hour Series for Commercial Television (Mark Helfrich for the pilot episode), and the 2006 Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Main Title Theme Music (Ramin Djawadi). In December 2006, Robert Knepper was nominated for the 2006 Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.