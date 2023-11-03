More...
    Marvel
    Marvel Studios First TV-MA Series ‘Echo’ Debuts First Trailer

    November 3, 2023Skyler Shuler

    Marvel Studios has finally debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Hawkeye spinoff series Echo.

    Following the events of Hawkeye (2021) in New York City, Maya Lopez returns to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.

    Alaqua Cox reprises her role as Maya Lopez / Echo from Hawkeye, with Vincent D’Onofrio, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning, Charlie Cox, Devery Jacobs, and Zahn McClarnon also starring.

    Echo is scheduled to be released in its entirety on Disney+ and Hulu on January 10, 2024. The series will be the first Marvel Studios series to release all of its episodes at once, as the studio’s previous series were released weekly. This will also be Marvel Studios’ first series to get a TV-MA rating for violence.

    The series will help move the MCU forward as Echo will lead into the events of the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, with D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox reprising their respective roles as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin and Matt Murdock / Daredevil.

    Skyler Shuler

