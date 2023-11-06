More...
    Lightning McQueen Coming to Rocket League

    November 6, 2023Skyler Shuler

    Lightning McQueen is taking his talents to the popular soccer/car game Rocket League. According to the official Rocket League site, the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle will be available starting November 7.

    With the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle, you’ll be able to play as three different versions of the Route 66 icon. First up is the classic Rust-eze Decal. Next is the Cruisin’ Decal, which is the paint job Ramon gave McQueen in the first Cars movie as they revitalize Radiator Springs. Lastly, the most famous blue hue with the Dinoco Decal will also be an option.

    The game is also adding the character’s famous catchphrase with a Ka-chow Goal Explosion. It will also feature the “Life Is A Highway” Player Anthem by Rascal Flatts.

    LIGHTNING MCQUEEN MEGA BUNDLE (2500 CREDITS)

    • Lightning McQueen Car (Dominus Hitbox)
    • Rust-eze Decal
    • Dinoco Decal
    • Cruisin’ Decal
    • Lightyear Racing Wheels
    • Lightyear Dinoco Wheels
    • Lightyear Whitewall Wheels
    • Ka-chow Goal Explosion
    • Lightning McQueen Player Banner
    • “Life Is A Highway” Player Anthem by Rascal Flatts

    *Note: The Lightning McQueen Car can be customized with some Toppers, Boosts, Trails, and Goal Explosions, but not Antennas. This does not include branded items that have their own customization restrictions. The Lightning McQueen Car cannot be customized with Decals besides the Rust-eze, Dinoco, and Cruizin’ Decals.

