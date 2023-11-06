Marvel Studios ‘Blade’ Will be R-Rated, According to Director Yann Demange

Marvel Studios’ Blade has had its pre-production ups and downs since its announcement a few years back and following a bogus story from Variety last week, we finally get some pretty cool news on the project.

While speaking with Deadline, Blade director Yann Demange revealed that Deadpool 3 isn’t the only project from Marvel Studios getting the R-rating. “They [Marvel] gave me the R, which is so important,” the director says.

I come out of this wanting to be more open, more vulnerable and bring a more personal aspect to my work. But for Blade, we are going to have fun because Mahershala is such a deep actor. I’m excited to show a kind of ruthlessness, a roughness he has, that allows him to walk the earth in a particular way. I love him for that. He’s got a dignity and integrity, but there is a ferocity there that he usually keeps under the surface. I want to unleash that and put it on the screen. Yann Demange

Mahershala Ali is still on board the project as the titular hero. Mia Goth, Delroy Lindo, and Mia Goth will also appear. As of now plot details are being kept under wraps. Michael Green is currently working on a complete script rewrite of the project. Further details will likely be withheld until the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike ends.