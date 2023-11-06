SEE IT: New ‘The Marvels’ Trailer Teases A Multiversal Plot, Cameos From Cosmic Characters

Despite being released in less than 3 days, Marvel Studios unveiled a final trailer for its next live-action film The Marvels this evening. Unsurprisingly, it did not disappoint.

Not only did the new trailer tease more details about the film’s plot, it also showed way more of Zawe Ashton’s antagonist and a cameo from Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie.

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, who co-wrote the screenplay with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. It stars Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, alongside Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson. In the film, Danvers, Rambeau, and Kamala team up after they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.

The film hits theaters Friday!