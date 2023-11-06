The Walt Disney Company Receives Record-Breaking 94 Children’s & Family Emmy Award Nominations

The Walt Disney Company today received a record-breaking 94 Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards nominations across its content brands and studios: Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television and ABC Signature, Hulu Originals, Lucasfilm Ltd., Marvel Animation, Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Studios. The companywide nominations break their inaugural year’s total of 86 nominations in 2022.

The content brands and studios breakdown is as follows:

Disney Branded Television: 74

Disney+: 61

Disney Television Studios: 26

Disney Channel: 25

Walt Disney Studios: 23

Marvel Studios: 8

Walt Disney Animation: 7

Lucasfilm Ltd.: 5

Marvel Animation: 6

Disney Junior: 3

Hulu Originals: 2

Pixar Animation Studios: 1

The complete list of The Walt Disney Company’s nominations is as follows:

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+/Disney Branded Television/20th Television)

9 nominations

Outstanding Young Teen Series

Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict

Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire

Writing for a Young Teen Program

Directing for a Single Camera Program

Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program

Main Title

Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel/Marvel Animation/Disney Branded Television)

8 Nominations

Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

Animated Special

Voice Performance in a Children’s or Young Teen Program – Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder

Writing for an Animated Children’s or Young Teen Program

Voice Directing for an Animated Series

Main Title

Editing for an Animated Program

Casting for an Animated Program

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+/Marvel Studios)

7 Nominations

Fiction Special

Directing for a Single Camera Program

Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Costume Design/Styling

Hairstyling and Makeup

Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program

The Santa Clauses (Disney+/Disney Branded Television/20th Television)

7 Nominations

Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Disney Legend Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa

Supporting Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Kal Penn as Simon Choksi/Santa

Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Matilda Lawler as Betty

Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Rupali Redd as Grace

Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design

Hairstyling and Makeup

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+/Disney Branded Television)

6 nominations

Young Teen Series

Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program – “Finally Free”

Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program – “You Never Know”

Casting for a Live Action Program

Costume Design/Styling

Choreography

The Muppets Mayhem (Disney+/Disney Branded Television, 20th Television)

6 nominations

Children’s or Family Viewing Series

Puppetry Performance – Eric Jacobson as Animal/Baby Animal

Directing for a Single Camera Program

Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Casting for a Live Action Program

Puppet Design and Styling

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)

5 Nominations

Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter

Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Live Action Program

Directing for a Multiple Camera Program

Cinematography for a Multiple Camera Live Action Program

Costume Design/Styling

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+/Disney Branded Television/Lucasfilm Ltd.)

5 Nominations

Preschool Animated Series

Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program

Main Title

Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Baymax! (Disney+/Walt Disney Animation Studios)

4 Nominations

Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

Writing for an Animated Children’s or Young Teen Program

Directing for an Animated Program

Editing for an Animated Program

National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney+/Disney Branded Television/ Disney Television Studios)

3 Nominations

Supporting Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce

Main Title

Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program

Zootopia+ (Disney+/Walt Disney Animation Studios)

3 Nominations

Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

Directing for an Animated Program

Editing for an Animated Program

Animaniacs (Hulu Originals)

2 Nominations

Voice Performance in a Children’s or Young Teen Program – Rob Paulsen as Pinky, Dr. Scratchansniff, and Yakko

Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program

Big City Greens (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)

2 Nominations

Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

Casting for an Animated Program

Chang Can Dunk (Disney+/Walt Disney Studios)

2 Nominations

Fiction Special

Writing for a Young Teen Program

The Crossover (Disney+, Disney Branded Television, 20th Television)

2 Nominations

Young Teen Series

Writing for a Young Teen Program

Kiff (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)

2 Nominations

Voice Directing for an Animated Series

Main Title

Superkitties (Disney Junior/Disney Branded Television)

2 Nominations

Voice Performance in a Preschool Program – James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws/Announcer

Main Title

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)

2 Nominations

Casting for a Live Action Program

Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program

The Villains of Valley View (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)

2 Nominations

Cinematography for a Multiple Camera Live Action Program

Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse (Disney+/Disney Branded Television)

2 Nominations

Animated Special

Editing for an Animated Program

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Disney Junior/Disney Branded Television)

1 Nomination

Original Song for a Preschool Program – “The Hat Makes the Hatter”

Cars on the Road (Disney+/Pixar Animation Studios)

1 Nomination

Editing for an Animated Program

Eureka! (Disney Junior/Disney Branded Television)

1 Nomination

Casting for an Animated Program

Growing Up (Disney+/Disney Branded Television)

1 Nomination

Writing for a Young Teen Program

Hamster & Gretel (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)

1 Nomination

Younger Voice Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Melissa Povenmire as Gretel

I Am Groot (Disney+/Marvel Studios)

1 Nomination

Short Form Program

Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Junior/Disney Branded Television)

1 Nomination

Original Song for a Preschool Program – “One Big Family”

Prom Pact (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)

1 Nomination

Fiction Special

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+ /Disney Branded Television)

1 Nomination

Casting for an Animated Program

BUNK’D (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)

1 Nomination

Choreography

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)

1 Nomination

Voice Directing for an Animated Series

Mickey Saves Christmas (Disney Junior/Disney Branded Television)

1 Nomination

Directing for a Preschool Animated Program

ZOMBIES 3 (Disney+/Disney Branded Television)

1 Nomination

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program