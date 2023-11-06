The Walt Disney Company Receives Record-Breaking 94 Children’s & Family Emmy Award Nominations
The Walt Disney Company today received a record-breaking 94 Children’s & Family Emmy® Awards nominations across its content brands and studios: Disney Branded Television, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney Television Studios’ 20th Television and ABC Signature, Hulu Originals, Lucasfilm Ltd., Marvel Animation, Marvel Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Studios. The companywide nominations break their inaugural year’s total of 86 nominations in 2022.
The content brands and studios breakdown is as follows:
- Disney Branded Television: 74
- Disney+: 61
- Disney Television Studios: 26
- Disney Channel: 25
- Walt Disney Studios: 23
- Marvel Studios: 8
- Walt Disney Animation: 7
- Lucasfilm Ltd.: 5
- Marvel Animation: 6
- Disney Junior: 3
- Hulu Originals: 2
- Pixar Animation Studios: 1
The complete list of The Walt Disney Company’s nominations is as follows:
The Mysterious Benedict Society (Disney+/Disney Branded Television/20th Television)
9 nominations
- Outstanding Young Teen Series
- Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict
- Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Marta Kessler as Constance Contraire
- Writing for a Young Teen Program
- Directing for a Single Camera Program
- Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program
- Main Title
- Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program
- Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Disney Channel/Marvel Animation/Disney Branded Television)
8 Nominations
- Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series
- Animated Special
- Voice Performance in a Children’s or Young Teen Program – Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder
- Writing for an Animated Children’s or Young Teen Program
- Voice Directing for an Animated Series
- Main Title
- Editing for an Animated Program
- Casting for an Animated Program
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+/Marvel Studios)
7 Nominations
- Fiction Special
- Directing for a Single Camera Program
- Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program
- Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
- Costume Design/Styling
- Hairstyling and Makeup
- Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program
The Santa Clauses (Disney+/Disney Branded Television/20th Television)
7 Nominations
- Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Disney Legend Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa
- Supporting Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Kal Penn as Simon Choksi/Santa
- Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Matilda Lawler as Betty
- Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Rupali Redd as Grace
- Cinematography for a Single Camera Live Action Program
- Art Direction/Set Decoration/Scenic Design
- Hairstyling and Makeup
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+/Disney Branded Television)
6 nominations
- Young Teen Series
- Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program – “Finally Free”
- Original Song for a Children’s or Young Teen Program – “You Never Know”
- Casting for a Live Action Program
- Costume Design/Styling
- Choreography
The Muppets Mayhem (Disney+/Disney Branded Television, 20th Television)
6 nominations
- Children’s or Family Viewing Series
- Puppetry Performance – Eric Jacobson as Animal/Baby Animal
- Directing for a Single Camera Program
- Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program
- Casting for a Live Action Program
- Puppet Design and Styling
Raven’s Home (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)
5 Nominations
- Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter
- Writing for a Preschool or Children’s Live Action Program
- Directing for a Multiple Camera Program
- Cinematography for a Multiple Camera Live Action Program
- Costume Design/Styling
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Disney+/Disney Branded Television/Lucasfilm Ltd.)
5 Nominations
- Preschool Animated Series
- Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program
- Main Title
- Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
- Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Baymax! (Disney+/Walt Disney Animation Studios)
4 Nominations
- Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series
- Writing for an Animated Children’s or Young Teen Program
- Directing for an Animated Program
- Editing for an Animated Program
National Treasure: Edge of History (Disney+/Disney Branded Television/ Disney Television Studios)
3 Nominations
- Supporting Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce
- Main Title
- Editing for a Single Camera Live Action Program
Zootopia+ (Disney+/Walt Disney Animation Studios)
3 Nominations
- Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series
- Directing for an Animated Program
- Editing for an Animated Program
Animaniacs (Hulu Originals)
2 Nominations
- Voice Performance in a Children’s or Young Teen Program – Rob Paulsen as Pinky, Dr. Scratchansniff, and Yakko
- Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program
Big City Greens (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)
2 Nominations
- Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series
- Casting for an Animated Program
Chang Can Dunk (Disney+/Walt Disney Studios)
2 Nominations
- Fiction Special
- Writing for a Young Teen Program
The Crossover (Disney+, Disney Branded Television, 20th Television)
2 Nominations
- Young Teen Series
- Writing for a Young Teen Program
Kiff (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)
2 Nominations
- Voice Directing for an Animated Series
- Main Title
Superkitties (Disney Junior/Disney Branded Television)
2 Nominations
- Voice Performance in a Preschool Program – James Monroe Iglehart as Mr. Puppypaws/Announcer
- Main Title
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)
2 Nominations
- Casting for a Live Action Program
- Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program
The Villains of Valley View (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)
2 Nominations
- Cinematography for a Multiple Camera Live Action Program
- Stunt Coordination for a Live Action Program
The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse (Disney+/Disney Branded Television)
2 Nominations
- Animated Special
- Editing for an Animated Program
Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (Disney Junior/Disney Branded Television)
1 Nomination
- Original Song for a Preschool Program – “The Hat Makes the Hatter”
Cars on the Road (Disney+/Pixar Animation Studios)
1 Nomination
- Editing for an Animated Program
Eureka! (Disney Junior/Disney Branded Television)
1 Nomination
- Casting for an Animated Program
Growing Up (Disney+/Disney Branded Television)
1 Nomination
- Writing for a Young Teen Program
Hamster & Gretel (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)
1 Nomination
- Younger Voice Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program – Melissa Povenmire as Gretel
I Am Groot (Disney+/Marvel Studios)
1 Nomination
- Short Form Program
Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Junior/Disney Branded Television)
1 Nomination
- Original Song for a Preschool Program – “One Big Family”
Prom Pact (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)
1 Nomination
- Fiction Special
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+ /Disney Branded Television)
1 Nomination
- Casting for an Animated Program
BUNK’D (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)
1 Nomination
- Choreography
The Ghost and Molly McGee (Disney Channel/Disney Branded Television)
1 Nomination
- Voice Directing for an Animated Series
Mickey Saves Christmas (Disney Junior/Disney Branded Television)
1 Nomination
- Directing for a Preschool Animated Program
ZOMBIES 3 (Disney+/Disney Branded Television)
1 Nomination
- Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program
