The First Reactions To ‘The Marvels’ Are Here!

The social media embargo has just been lifted for Marvel’s latest live-action film, The Marvels!

That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.

Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the film below!

Nia DaCosta’s #TheMarvels is a delight! The power-swapping plot is cool & all, but the real fun comes from the stellar chemistry between Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris & Iman Vellani. Low stakes aside, it delivers some of Marvel’s best action & comedy to date! See it with a crowd 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qz8k9j6nAm — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) November 8, 2023

I was fortunate enough to see 30 minutes from #TheMarvels and its a BLAST! It’s extremely well shot, fun and exactly what the MCU could use right now. The chemistry between our main trio is great but Iman Vellani once again absolutely SHINES as #KamalaKhan/#MsMarvel, commanding… pic.twitter.com/DxSIAyJG3R — BSL 🎄 (@bigscreenleaks) November 8, 2023

THE MARVELS is such a good time. It’s the most fun I’ve had in theaters all year. Iman Vellani is a show-stopping show-stealer. She has such a 🔥 presence. While the film does have its narrative issues, it’s undeniably hilarious, endearing, & delightful. #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/IB4U11mUXd — film posers™️ Josie Marie (@TheJosieMarie) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is so much fun — wholesome and wacky and joyful and moving, with some really inspired, inspiring sequences that more than make up for occasionally iffy plotting. It also restores something desperately needed in the MCU: hope for what comes next. ✨ pic.twitter.com/ulSY4SiJAn — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is pure FUN.



It’s an intergalactic character journey focused on further developing #CarolDanvers #MonicaRambeau & #KamalaKhan individually & as a team.



It’s also a clear new beginning for the MCU. MAJOR implications for the future. Fans are gonna be TALKING. pic.twitter.com/nMJ2VBzEPn — POC Culture (@POCculture) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is pretty all over the place, with a truly silly plot, but still manages to be light on its feet. It’s often really funny, mostly thanks to Iman Vellani – a STAR.



Fun body-switching action, and doesn’t take itself too seriously. Not great, but far from a disaster. pic.twitter.com/ammljNEvCw — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is a winner

Not a perfect winner

But a light, breezy, entertaining blockbuster that delivers a satisfying team up!



Brie Larson really SHINES as Captain Marvel (Finally), Iman continues to be a shining Star as Kamala Khan, & Teyonah Paris knocks it out as Rambeau! pic.twitter.com/GV9PuwiFIa — Zach Pope (@popetheking) November 8, 2023

NO CAP…Tain, 😏 the #TheMarvels isn’t the train wreck the media has been pushing it to be. Sure, the story can be uneven at times & the villain isn’t memorable but #MsMarvel and #MonicaRambeau carried this film and also made #CaptainMarvel a more interesting. This is better pic.twitter.com/G21fa0rLPj — Movie Files (@MovieFilesLive) November 8, 2023

#TheMarvels is the most fun I’ve had watching a superhero movie in a while! It’s hilarious, action-packed & full of girl power. Kamala was a stand out & so many moments surprised me. There was a great balance of the team, while dropping shocking bombs that will change EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/Zj6Lbc5xKn — Kristen Maldonado (@kaymaldo) November 8, 2023

The Marvels is a triumph. The runtime is just right, the action hits hard, Iman Vellani is the heart and soul of the film. It might not explain everything super well, but it’s a fantastic popcorn movie. Marvel is on the right track. #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/JvZHn3W8gW — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) November 8, 2023

The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, who co-wrote the screenplay with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. It stars Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, alongside Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson. In the film, Danvers, Rambeau, and Kamala team up after they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.

The film hits theaters Friday!