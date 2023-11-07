The First Reactions To ‘The Marvels’ Are Here!
The social media embargo has just been lifted for Marvel’s latest live-action film, The Marvels!
That means that thoughts and opinions of the film from critics and other entertainment journalists are just starting to pour in.
Check out what some of our peers are already saying about the film below!
The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, who co-wrote the screenplay with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik. It stars Brie Larson returning as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, alongside Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson. In the film, Danvers, Rambeau, and Kamala team up after they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers.
The film hits theaters Friday!
