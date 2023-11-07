Top 10 Movies & Series Streaming on Disney+ Oct 30-Nov 5

Spooky season is sadly over but people are still in the mood for some spooky content on Disney+, according to a new report from JustWatch.

Top 10 movies on Disney+

Haunted Mansion The Nightmare Before Christmas Hocus Pocus Coco Elemental Spider-Man: Far From Home Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 The Princess Bride 10 Things I Hate About You Now and Then: The Last Beatles

Top 10 shows

Loki (S2) Goosebumps Ahsoka The Simpsons Behind The Attraction Secret Invasion The Mandalorian (S3) The Beatles: Get Back Star Wars: Andor Star Wars: The Clones

According to the aggregator, this list is based on JustWatch popularity score for movies and TV shows in the US from October 30 to November 5.

