More...
svg
svg

Now Reading: Top 10 Movies & Series Streaming on Disney+ Oct 30-Nov 5

svg
Loading
    Loading
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    svg2
    Disney+
    svg2

    Top 10 Movies & Series Streaming on Disney+ Oct 30-Nov 5

    November 7, 2023Skyler Shuler

    Spooky season is sadly over but people are still in the mood for some spooky content on Disney+, according to a new report from JustWatch.

    Top 10 movies on Disney+

    1. Haunted Mansion
    2. The Nightmare Before Christmas
    3. Hocus Pocus
    4. Coco
    5. Elemental
    6. Spider-Man: Far From Home
    7. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
    8. The Princess Bride
    9. 10 Things I Hate About You
    10. Now and Then: The Last Beatles

    Top 10 shows

    1. Loki (S2)
    2. Goosebumps
    3. Ahsoka
    4. The Simpsons
    5. Behind The Attraction
    6. Secret Invasion
    7. The Mandalorian (S3)
    8. The Beatles: Get Back
    9. Star Wars: Andor
    10. Star Wars: The Clones

    According to the aggregator, this list is based on JustWatch popularity score for movies and TV shows in the US from October 30 to November 5.

    Stay tuned, as every week we will be sharing the top movies and shows streaming on Disney+, courtesy of JustWatch. Also, make sure you check out our reviews for some of the hit content to hit these charts here.

    Disney+
    Disney+

    Skyler Shuler

    In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

    svg

    What do you think?

    It is nice to know your opinion. Leave a comment.

    Leave a Reply

    Loading

    The DisInsider is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company

    svg To Top

    Quick Navigation

    • 1 svg

      Top 10 Movies & Series Streaming on Disney+ Oct 30-Nov 5

    Verified by MonsterInsights