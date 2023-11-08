‘Deadpool 3’ to Resume Filming This Month, ‘Tron: Ares’ to Begin Early 2024

The SAG-AFTRA strike has ended and Disney is wasting no time getting their biggest projects in front of cameras.

According to Deadline, Deadpool 3, which is major priority for Disney/Marvel, will restart filming this month. Additionally, Tron: Ares is set to begin in early 2024. The third Tron film was originally expected to begin filming in August until the strike hit and Disney put a stop to that.

On the Sony/Marvel side, also, returning for voiceover recording will be Sony’s animated threequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse which was pushed off the calendar from its Easter weekend 2024 release. Additionally, the studio moved Venom 3 back four months to November 2024.

Disney has multiple projects they plan to put on camera soon including Thunderbolts, Captain America: Brave New World, Moana, Lilo & Stitch, and Hercules.

Disney has also done their fair share of shuffling due to the strikes as their live-action adaptation of Snow White and Pixar’s Elio both move an entire year to 2025. While unconfirmed at this time, Deadpool 3 could miss its May 2024 summer release, speculation has been that Captain America: Brave New World (now on July 26) would head back to that May date, and the Ryan Reynolds-led pic go to July.