Kevin Feige’s Star Wars Film Is Dead.

It’s been over three years since the last Star Wars film hit theaters. While rumors of several theatrical projects have been floated since, we now officially know of another one that will not be moving forward.

Speaking to ET’s Ash Crossan during last night’s world premiere of The Marvels, Kevin Feige revealed that his Star Wars film is no longer happening.

We are talking to Kevin Feige at 'The Marvels' premiere in Las Vegas and all of our questions we answered!!#TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/BPSPSGDwlS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 8, 2023

“What’s up with the Star Wars movie? Is it happening?” she asked. To which Feige simply – and sadly – replied, “No.”

News of Feige developing a Star Wars project first surfaced in early 2021. Later that year, it was rumored that Chloe Zhao was in talks to direct it.

Now, it’s unclear what exactly happened or when exactly the project fell apart; however, earlier this year Variety released a report stated that fans shouldn’t expect a film from Lucasfilm in the near future as the company rethinks its theatrical slate. This was before all the announcements at this year’s Star Wars Celebration, where Feige’s film was not even mentioned – a sign that the project might have already been DOA.

The news comes just weeks after Taika Waititi seemingly confirmed his Star Wars project was also in jeopardy at Lucasfilm.

The next Star Wars film confirmed to be in active development is Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s supposed sequel to The Rise of Skywalker. At the earliest, it may not hit theaters until May 22, 2026. That’s when the next Star Wars film is slated to come out.

