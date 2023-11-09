More...
'Mufasa: The Lion King' Moves to December 2024

    Disney Live-Action
    ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Moves to December 2024

    November 9, 2023Skyler Shuler

    While the strikes are over, the film industry is still seeing some affects from it. The Walt Disney Company has already shifts some massive releases and now, another one is getting pushed.

    Disney has decided to Mufasa: The Lion King off its July 5, 2024 release back 5 months to December 20, 2024. Additionally, the studio has vacated two other dates — July 25, 2025 and Nov. 7, 2025 — which it had planted flags on for unspecified features.

    Directed by Barry Jenkins, the project is intended to be the live-action styled photorealistic computer-animated prequel to the similarly created 2019 remake of The Lion King (1994). Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Kani reprise their character roles from the remake, and are joined by Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr., who voice their young versions of Mufasa and Scar, respectively.

    During an interview with Fandango in April 2023 about his film Chevalier (2022), Harrison Jr. confirmed that the film will explore Scar’s backstory, portraying him in a “hilarious and very, very spicy” way and expressing interest in how the young and sweet Scar’s relationship with his brother Mufasa evolves throughout the film.

    Skyler Shuler

      'Mufasa: The Lion King' Moves to December 2024

