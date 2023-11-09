More...
svg
svg

Now Reading: Pixar Introduces New Emotions in ‘Inside Out 2’ Trailer

svg
Loading
    Loading
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    svg0
    Pixar
    svg0

    Pixar Introduces New Emotions in ‘Inside Out 2’ Trailer

    November 9, 2023Skyler Shuler

    The little voices inside Riley’s head know her inside and out—but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 introduces a new Emotion: Anxiety.

    According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up within headquarters. “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” said Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.” A trailer, poster and poster have debuted for what promises to be the feel-good (or feel-everything) film of Summer 2024.

    Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

    Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters Summer 2024.

    Skyler Shuler

    In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

    svg

    What do you think?

    It is nice to know your opinion. Leave a comment.

    Leave a Reply

    Loading

    The DisInsider is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company

    svg To Top

    Quick Navigation

    • 1 svg

      Pixar Introduces New Emotions in ‘Inside Out 2’ Trailer

    Verified by MonsterInsights