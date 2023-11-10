‘Inside Out 2’ Becomes Biggest Animated Trailer Launch in Disney History

On Thursday, Disney and Pixar unveiled a sneak peek of the highly awaited Inside Out 2, generating widespread excitement for the upcoming film.

The debut of the sequel to the 2015 blockbuster marked Disney’s largest animated trailer launch to date. Within 24 hours, the trailer, offering a glimpse into the adolescent Riley’s mind as her emotions grapple with newfound feelings, amassed an impressive 157 million views. This surpassed the previous record set by 2019’s Frozen 2.

The film achieved notable success on TikTok, amassing 78 million views on the platform within a day. Last month, Disney announced a groundbreaking content hub with TikTok to commemorate Disney’s 100th anniversary.

One key factor contributing to the film’s popularity is the introduction of the brand-new emotion, Anxiety. Voiced by Maya Hawke, this frazzled yet endearing orange emotion joins the returning cast, including Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

Inside Out 2, produced by Disney and Pixar, is set to hit theaters exclusively on June 14, 2024.