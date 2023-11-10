More...
'The Marvels' Arrive at Avengers Campus

    Disney Parks and Resorts
    ‘The Marvels’ Arrive at Avengers Campus

    November 10, 2023Skyler Shuler

    The Marvels is finally in theaters, but the superhero trio is also set to arrive at Avenger Campus at the Disneyland Resort.

    While Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel and Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel have both been seen at the park, this marks the debut of Captain Monica Rambeau.

    In the sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), and continuation of the Disney+ miniseries Ms. Marvel (2022), Danvers, Rambeau, and Khan team up after they begin swapping places with each other every time they use their powers. It stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan.

    Directed by Nia DaCosta, who co-wrote the screenplay with Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik, the film also stars Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Park Seo-joon, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson.

    The Marvels is projected to gross around $60 million in its opening weekend. The film made $6.6 million from Thursday night previews, down from the $20.7 million made by the first film in 2019.

    Skyler Shuler

