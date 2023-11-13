‘Loki’ Season 2 Finale Does Big Numbers For Disney+

Loki season 1 was one of Disney+’s biggest hits and now that the second season has come to a close, it looks like success has repeated itself.

According to The Walt Disney Company, The finale of Loki season 2 nabbed 11.2 million global views on Disney+ in its first three days — an increase from the premiere episode. The milestone from the series, which ended last Thursday, is second behind The Mandalorian‘s season 3 finale in April.

The popularity of Loki held steady throughout the season with every episode of the show racking up over 11 million views during their premiere weeks.

The second season sees Loki working with Mobius M. Mobius, Hunter B-15, and other members of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to navigate the multiverse in order to find Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, and Miss Minutes. role as Loki from the film series, starring alongside Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Eugene Cordero, Neil Ellice, Owen Wilson(Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), and Jonathan Majors, all of whom reprising their roles from the first season. New additions to the cast include Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Ke Huy Quan, and Richard Dixon.