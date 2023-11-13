More...
svg
svg

Now Reading: ‘Loki’ Season 2 Finale Does Big Numbers For Disney+

svg
Loading
    Loading
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    • svg
    svg0
    Marvel
    svg0

    ‘Loki’ Season 2 Finale Does Big Numbers For Disney+

    November 13, 2023Skyler Shuler

    Loki season 1 was one of Disney+’s biggest hits and now that the second season has come to a close, it looks like success has repeated itself.

    According to The Walt Disney Company, The finale of Loki season 2 nabbed 11.2 million global views on Disney+ in its first three days — an increase from the premiere episode. The milestone from the series, which ended last Thursday, is second behind The Mandalorian‘s season 3 finale in April.

    The popularity of Loki held steady throughout the season with every episode of the show racking up over 11 million views during their premiere weeks.

    The second season sees  Loki working with Mobius M. Mobius, Hunter B-15, and other members of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to navigate the multiverse in order to find Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, and Miss Minutes.  role as Loki from the film series, starring alongside Sophia Di Martino (Sylvie), Wunmi Mosaku (Hunter B-15), Eugene Cordero, Neil Ellice, Owen Wilson(Mobius), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Renslayer), Tara Strong (Miss Minutes), and Jonathan Majors, all of whom reprising their roles from the first season. New additions to the cast include Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Ke Huy Quan, and Richard Dixon.

    Skyler Shuler

    In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

    svg

    What do you think?

    It is nice to know your opinion. Leave a comment.

    Leave a Reply

    Loading

    The DisInsider is not affiliated with The Walt Disney Company

    svg To Top

    Quick Navigation

    • 1 svg

      ‘Loki’ Season 2 Finale Does Big Numbers For Disney+

    Verified by MonsterInsights