Rumor: Marvel Studios Pivoting Away From Kang

Loki season 2 had its finale last week, leaving many fans to wonder what Marvel Studios plans to do with Kang moving forward.

Jonathan Majors, who plays Kang/He Who Remains, is going through a nasty legal battle stemming from a domestic abuse charge earlier this year. Since news came out regarding the incident, rumors have swirled regarding what the studio plans to do with Kang now. While some rumors have said Kang could be recast, others have said Marvel could look to pivot to Doctor Doom. Now, a new rumor has surfaced, which sheds more light on the situation.

On the latest episode of the House of R podcast (around the 2:51:00 mark), Joanna Robinson discussed implications from the recent Loki finale. Robinson revealed that a source told her that Loveness i “no longer working for Marvel.” Loveness was rumored to have been removed from the project a few months ago, but the studio has yet to comment on the matter. Robinson’s reasoning was that he was “all wrapped up” in the Kang-driven storyline, but they are “likely going to be moving away from that.”

It should be noted, that the studio has yet to officially comment on both the Majors situation or Loveness’ rumored axing. The studio will likely keep all this information officially under wraps until their panel at Disney’s D23 Ultimate Fan Event next year, which is when we get an idea of Marvel phase timeline.