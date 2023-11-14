Godzilla Returns To Marvel Comics In New Omnibus

Godzilla has terrorized many across the years, and in 1077 that included the Marvel Universe!

Helmed by Doug Moench and Herb Trimpe, the King of the Monsters enjoyed a memorable run at the House of Ideas which celebrated Godzilla as he faced the heroes of the Marvel Universe. Now, in a collaboration with Toho International, those classic tales will return to print in Godzilla: The Original Marvel Years.

The official synopsis is as follows:

“Godzilla rises from the depths in the United States—and the Marvel Universe! See the towering scourge of Tokyo march across America and battle some of the best and brightest the House of Ideas had to offer, including the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the Champions, Nick Fury and the mechanized monster fighter, Red Ronin!”

With Godzilla: Minus One, the first live-action Godzilla film from Toho since Shin Godzilla in 2016, and the upcoming return of these classic Godzilla comics, the presence of the King of the Monsters is as alive as ever.

The omnibus hits shelves next October!