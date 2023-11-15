Disney Adds Akira Toriyama’s ‘Sand Land’ To Its Streaming Catalogue

In recent years Disney has made a conscious effort to enter the anime market, with one of their most notable examples being getting the streaming distribution rights of BLEACH and its sequel series BLEACH: THOUSAND-YEAR BLOOD WAR.

Now Disney+ has added a new series to that list with Akira Toriyama’s SAND LAND!

Based on the manga series of the same name, SAND LAND: THE SERIES will follow Beelzebub, a demon prince that will try to right the wrongs of the desert world he lives in and bring water back to people. The series will act as a follow up to the SAND LAND feature film set to release this year.

The anime series will arrive on Disney+ and Star+ on 2024.

Be sure to follow The DisInsider on all of its socials for future updates on this project and so much more!