Disney Adds Akira Toriyama’s ‘Sand Land’ To Its Streaming Catalogue
In recent years Disney has made a conscious effort to enter the anime market, with one of their most notable examples being getting the streaming distribution rights of BLEACH and its sequel series BLEACH: THOUSAND-YEAR BLOOD WAR.
Now Disney+ has added a new series to that list with Akira Toriyama’s SAND LAND!
Based on the manga series of the same name, SAND LAND: THE SERIES will follow Beelzebub, a demon prince that will try to right the wrongs of the desert world he lives in and bring water back to people. The series will act as a follow up to the SAND LAND feature film set to release this year.
The anime series will arrive on Disney+ and Star+ on 2024.
Be sure to follow The DisInsider on all of its socials for future updates on this project and so much more!
What do you think?
It is nice to know your opinion. Leave a comment.