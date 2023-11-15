OFFICIAL: Pedro Pascal in Talks to Play Reed Richards in Marvel Studios ‘Fantastic Four’

After months of speculation, Marvel Studios appears to have found their Reed Richards in their upcoming Fantastic Four reboot

According to Deadline, Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) is in talks to play the leader of the iconic superhero team. Insiders add scheduling is still being worked out but multiple sources close to the negotiations are saying its headed in the right direction for Pascal to do this and his other future projects, including The Mandalorian season 4 and The Last of Us season 2.

As for other members of the team, that can now be worked out as it was essential to figure out who would be playing Richards before they could go out with offers to other members of the team. Filming on the project is set to begin early next year with Matt Shakman directing.