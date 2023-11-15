More...
OFFICIAL: Pedro Pascal in Talks to Play Reed Richards in Marvel Studios 'Fantastic Four'

    OFFICIAL: Pedro Pascal in Talks to Play Reed Richards in Marvel Studios ‘Fantastic Four’

    November 15, 2023Skyler Shuler

    After months of speculation, Marvel Studios appears to have found their Reed Richards in their upcoming Fantastic Four reboot

    According to Deadline, Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) is in talks to play the leader of the iconic superhero team. Insiders add scheduling is still being worked out but multiple sources close to the negotiations are saying its headed in the right direction for Pascal to do this and his other future projects, including The Mandalorian season 4 and The Last of Us season 2.

    As for other members of the team, that can now be worked out as it was essential to figure out who would be playing Richards before they could go out with offers to other members of the team. Filming on the project is set to begin early next year with Matt Shakman directing.

    In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

