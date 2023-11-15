These New Titles Will Change The X-Men Forever

The Krakoan era of the X-Men will come to a dramatic and world-changing conclusion this January on Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck’s FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X and Kieron Gillen and R.B. Silva’s RISE OF THE POWER OF X.

Both of these five-issue limited series will act as the final chapter in the X-Men’s war for Krakoa that initiated in this year’s HELLFIRE GALA #1. They will also decide the future of mutantkind as a whole.

In addition to these two series and the core ongoing X-MEN series, many limited titles flesh out the missions of individual mutants such as CABLE, DEAD X-MEN, and RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO.

That’s not including the war against Orchis in X-FORCE, which is heading to its 50th issue!

Check out a sneak peak at all of the upcoming X-Men titles below!

READ: OPINION – How Not To Screw Up The X-Men Again

X-MEN #31

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

THE ULTIMATE MUTANT HUNTER! The X-Men lived in fear of Nimrod’s creation, and now it’s clear why! The ultimate weapon of mutant extinction is ever-adapting, ever-evolving, with only one goal: DEATH TO MUTANTKIND!

On Sale February 2nd, 2024.

X-FORCE #49

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

WONDER MAN AND BEAST—THE DYNAMIC DUO RETURNS! In a simpler time, the bounding Beast partnered up with Avenger Wonder Man! But after Beast’s fall from grace, is there any chance these two can see eye to eye? In a last desperate attempt to take down Beast, witness the return of… Beast?!

On sale February 21, 2024.

CABLE #2

Cover by WHILCE PORTACIO

THE FUTURE MAY NOT BE SET IN STONE—BUT CABLE MIGHT BE! Cable and his younger counterpart are racing to try to stop the rise of the Neocracy before it can take root and exterminate all life on Earth as they know it—but when their investigations sends them crashing into the Grey Gargoyle, Cable and young Nate will have to battle for their lives or risk being turned into stone!

On sale February 28, 2024.

DEAD X-MEN #2

Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

THE IMPOSSIBLE TEAM ON AN IMPOSSIBLE QUEST! The Dead X-Men leap across time and space in a last-ditch effort to prevent catastrophe, but they’re not the only ones breaking through the fabric of reality! As these five mutants go places no one has gone before, a cloaked figure stalks them from the shadows… and nothing will survive if she reaches her goal!

On sale February 28, 2024.

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #2

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

THE KEY—THE SECRET! In the depths, Magneto was given a key by strange forces—and impossibly, he holds it still. Now, in death, Max Eisenhardt judges his own life—and counts the cost. Should he return to the world? Can he allow Storm to bring him back? And what does the Deep Key unlock?

On sale February 28, 2024.

READ: Namor Faces Off Against The Fantastic Four In New Comic

Which titles are you planning on picking up? Let us know down below or on Twitter @TheDisInsider.