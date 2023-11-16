More...
'Frozen 4' Already in The Works

    Disney Animation
    ‘Frozen 4’ Already in The Works

    November 16, 2023Skyler Shuler

    While Frozen fans eagerly await Frozen 3, Walt Disney Animation Studios is already looking to the future with its dominant franchise.

    In an interview with Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan on Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “Well, I’ll give you a little surprise there, Michael. ‘Frozen 3’ is in the works and there might be a ‘Frozen 4’ in the works too. But I don’t have much to say about those films right now. But Jenn Lee, who created ‘Frozen,’ the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen II,’ is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories.”

    Frozen earned $400.7 million in North America, and an estimated $880 million in other countries, for a worldwide total of $1.2 billion. Frozen 2, released 6 years later, grossed $1.45 billion worldwide, making it the second highest grossing animated film of all time.

    The core cast of Kristen Bell, Idina Mendel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff are all set to return for Frozen 3. Chris Buck takes over sole directing duties with Jennifer Lee writing and producing.

    Skyler Shuler

