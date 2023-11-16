More...
Pixar Series 'Win or Lose' Moves to 2024

    Pixar Series ‘Win or Lose’ Moves to 2024

    November 16, 2023Skyler Shuler

    Fans are going to have to wait a little longer for Pixar’s first long-form series Win or Lose.

    According to TheWrap, the series, which was originally expected to debut in December, is not on the Disney+ listings for December and it’s not there. A delay is something the trade had been hearing for quite some time and now, it is confirmed that the series has moved to 2024.

    Win or Lose was created, written, and directed by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, who also served as executive producers with Pete Docter, Andrew Stanton, and Lindsey Collins, and produced by David Lally.

    The series revolves around a co-ed softball team at middle school named the Pickles in the week leading up to their big championship game, with each episode showing the perspective of each member in the same events, each reflected in a unique visual style.

    Will Forte, Milan Ray, and Rosa Salazar are amongst the voice cast.

