SEE IT: The Brand New Trailer For Disney’s ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’

Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuts a little over a month from now on Disney+. So it’s only fitting that the marketing campaign kicks into high gear.

That being said, a brand new, longer trailer has just dropped online. You can check it out below!

Percy Jackson & The Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Directed by James Bobin, Anders Engström, and Jet Wilkinson, the series is produced by Quaker Moving Pictures, Co-Lab21, James Bobin, Inc., Moorish Dignity Productions, The Gotham Group, 20th Television, and Disney Branded Television.

Walker Scobell stars as Percy Jackson, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri. Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Charlie Bushnell, Adam Copeland, Olivea Morton, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson, Lance Reddick, and Toby Stephens will also star.