Disneybounding: How to Dress Like Your Favorite Disney Character All Year-Round

Credit: @lesliekay on Instagram

Disney parks ban costumes on older teens and adults, but parkgoershave found a creative solution to get around this rule. “Disneybounding” is a way of styling everyday clothes inspired by the iconic looks of Disney characters without donning a full costume. Though people have been dressing up like Disney characters for years, the term “Disneybounding” was coined and popularized in 2011 by author and Disneybounder Leslie Kay. This trend started through her blog and became a massive trend worldwide. It’s a great way to pay homage to beloved characters and flaunt your style, whether you’re enjoying a day in a Disney park or even out and about anywhere else.



There are no rules to Disneybounding, as long as it isn’t too costume-like, but here are some ways you can have fun dressing like a Disney character all year round.



Perfect your color palette

Colors are a big element of your Disneybound outfit; it’s one of the most recognizable aspects of a character. Utilizing a character’s color palette can help distinguish a regular outfit from a stylish Disney tribute. For example, Buzz Lightyear has an interesting palette of light green, purple, and white, which you can easily mix and match in various ways. You can wear a white dress or an all-white get-up with a light purple scarf, green shoes, or any other variation. Mulan’s kimono also has so many colors you can play around with in your outfit. Don’t feel like you have to include every single shade and hue, but pulling the prominent colors from a character and coordinating them can make your Disneybound fun and recognizable!

Credit: @the_dapper_docs on Instagram

Have fun with details

Styling clothes isn’t the only way you can Disneybound; there are many ways to have fun with details that can still give you a subtle look. For instance, you can wear colored contact lenses for characters with different eye colors than yours. Think of iconic Disney villains like the Evil Queen, who has piercing green eyes. You can use Air Optix colors to get a similar shade of green in your own eyes, allowing you to add more subtle and fun references to your look. You can also have fun with accessories. If a character wields a sword, you can wear a necklace with a sword pendant. Patterned clothes and items with animals can help you reference animal sidekicks of your characters. An Alice in Wonderland Disneyboundcan be tied together with a rabbit-shaped bag or rabbit-themed accessories; check out the rabbit-themed collections from brands like Tory Burch and Loewe for some inspiration!

Credit: @jeremythetea on Instagram

Work with what you have

If you’re planning to go Disneybounding, don’t feel that you have to buy a whole new outfit from head to toe. Working with what you already have in your closet is the most cost-effective way to Disneybound. If you have a lavender dress, you can build a Rapunzel Dsineybound out of it! Anything black, red, or yellow can be made into a Mickey Mouse-inspired outfit. Shiny or poofy fabrics can become a part of a princess costume, and there are so many choices that can work with these materials. If you have some pieces that can make a whole outfit, but still need a little more to work with, you can thrift some items or accessories to keep costs low. This way, you can still wear these pieces with your everyday looks.



Credit: @thedisneybound on Instagram

Disneybounding is a fun way to show love to your favorite characters, get some memorable interactions, or even elevate your usual everyday style when you aren’t at a Disney park. The most important rule is to have fun with it!