'Tron: Ares' to Begin Filming After The Holidays

    Disney Live-Action
    ‘Tron: Ares’ to Begin Filming After The Holidays

    November 20, 2023Skyler Shuler

    Tron: Ares was supposed to start filming towards the end of the Summer, that was until the SAG-AFTRA began. Now, over 3 month later Disney is gearing up to ramp up production sooner rather than later.

    According to Collider, shooting on Tron: Ares is set to begin in Vancouver, BC, right after the holidays. A report came out a couple weeks ago that did say Disney would hope to begin filming in Early 2024. It is unknown if this story means after Thanksgiving or after the 2023 holiday season.

    Directed by Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), third entry in the Tron franchise is set to star Jared Leto, Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Cameron Monaghan, and Sarah Desjardins. The studio is keeping plot and character details under wraps, that said, we obtained character breakdowns, which can be seen here.

    While the first two Tron movies were largely set inside the world of computers and programs, the script for Ares, written by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, is said to focus on the emergence of a sentient program that crosses over into the human world that is not ready for contact. While Ares is a sequel to Tron: Legacy, it is unknown if any characters from that film will return any capacity.

